Bedford County Animal Shelter awarded $10,000 grant

Bedford County Animal Shelter(WDBJ7)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A local animal shelter is getting money to support its functions.

The Bedford County Animal Shelter got approved for $10,000 in grant money.

The money comes from the Virginia Federation of Humane Societies.

It can be used for things like direct animal care and supplies, but the shelter says a lot of the funds will go toward a project for their kennels.

“We’re hoping to do some concrete pads under the outdoor kennels that we have,” said Kenny Palmer, operations coordinator. “Because it’s two large areas that we need to put the concrete pads on so that the kennels will sit on top of so it’ll be more sanitary and easier to clean.”

Palmer says funds like this are important for the shelter.

