Advertisement

Chamber forum highlights contributions, challenges of women entrepreneurs

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Women business owners say they are often underestimated, but their impact on the nation’s economy is substantial and growing.

Women entrepreneurs were in the spotlight Tuesday during a webinar organized by the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Amanda Forrester, Director of the Roanoke Regional Small Business Development Center, said there are now more than 13-million women-owned businesses in the country with an economic impact of more than $1.9 trillion.

“Being underestimated is the best thing and the hardest thing about being in business,” Forrester said during the virtual event. “And I always tell myself and others to run and let everyone else try to keep up, because that’s why we’re so successful in business.”

Also featured during the Women of the Chamber discussion were Kat Pascal of Farm Burguesa, and Melissa Palmer Mays of chocolatepaper.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver dies after medical emergency at Franklin County Speedway
Incident at Austin-East High School
Armed student killed in officer-involved shooting at Austin-East High School
Courtesy The Franklin County Sheriff's Office
Woman arrested after man found dead in Franklin County home Monday
Police identify victim after fatal crash into Roanoke building
The CDC and FDA recommended the U.S. pause use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine over...
US recommends ‘pause’ for J&J shots in blow to vaccine drive

Latest News

Mill Mountain Zoo opened new black bear habitat on Tuesday.
New black bear exhibit opens at Mill Mountain Zoo
She visited two elementary schools and two vaccination sites.
First Lady Pamela Northam visits vaccination clinics and schools in Southwest Virginia
Junior League Grants 4.13.21
Junior League Grants 4.13.21
Zoo Black Bears
Zoo Black Bears