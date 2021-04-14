Chamber forum highlights contributions, challenges of women entrepreneurs

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Women business owners say they are often underestimated, but their impact on the nation’s economy is substantial and growing.

Women entrepreneurs were in the spotlight Tuesday during a webinar organized by the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Amanda Forrester, Director of the Roanoke Regional Small Business Development Center, said there are now more than 13-million women-owned businesses in the country with an economic impact of more than $1.9 trillion.

“Being underestimated is the best thing and the hardest thing about being in business,” Forrester said during the virtual event. “And I always tell myself and others to run and let everyone else try to keep up, because that’s why we’re so successful in business.”

Also featured during the Women of the Chamber discussion were Kat Pascal of Farm Burguesa, and Melissa Palmer Mays of chocolatepaper.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.