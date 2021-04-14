Advertisement

Fmr. Roanoke Co. Fire Chief speaks to Kiwanis Club

Simon speaks to Kiwanis Club over Zoom.(WDBJ7)
By Pete DeLuca
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Former Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Chief Steve Simon is being recognized by the Kiwanis Club for his service to the community.

On Wednesday, Simon spoke at the club’s virtual meeting.

He now serves as the Executive Director of the Western Virginia EMS Council and shared some insight into the future of fire and rescue while discussing current challenges.

He says Roanoke County has had no instances of fire and rescue workers contracting COVID from patients.

“One of the challenges is just all our folks have to take precautions.  They have to be ready to go out on a moment’s notice, but they also have to put all this stuff on, especially if someone has [a] suspected [case] of COVID,” said Simon.

Simon retired from the fire department earlier this year.

Travis Griffith was promoted to Chief last month.

