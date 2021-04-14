Former teller at Danville credit union arrested for embezzlement

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ/US Attorney’s Office Release) - A former Danville credit union teller on the run two years has been arrested for embezzlement.

Jorge Navarro, a former teller at URW Community Federal Credit Union, was arrested last month in Durham County, North Carolina, on federal charges of embezzling, according to Acting United States Attorney Daniel P. Bubar and Special Agent in Charge Gerald W. Page of the Secret Service’s Richmond Field Office.

Navarro, 30, was charged in a sealed indictment in October 2019 with one count of embezzlement and one count of passing counterfeit U.S. currency to URW Credit Union. The indictment was unsealed last week following Navarro’s arrest in North Carolina.

According to court documents, Navarro was the head teller at the credit union. Between July 2017 and September 2018, Navarro allegedly embezzled $617,000 from the credit union, replacing the money he stole with counterfeit bills.

Following the activity alleged in the indictment, Navarro ran and remained a fugitive until his arrest March 31, 2021 in North Carolina, said Bubar. According to court documents filed in the Middle District of North Carolina the day of the arrest, Durham police responded to a report of gunshots. When officers arrived, they encountered Navarro, who was using a fake name. Navarro was covered in blood and fleeing the scene of the reported gunfire. Police searched an apartment being used by Navarro and discovered cocaine and several firearms. They also found multiple forms of false identification, leading to Navarro’s arrest, said Bubar.

