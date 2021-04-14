Free Clinic of Central Virginia nears completion on renovations

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - For months, the Free Clinic of Central Virginia has been undergoing renovations.

The building’s changes will soon be complete, giving it a new look inside and out.

“We’ve always had a very nice facility but our real goal here was to create a building and an entire environment here that is equal to, if not better than, any other doctor’s office in town,” said Christina Delzingaro, CEO.

Delzingaro says many renovations have been complete. One of those is when you first walk in.

“Our lobby now allows for more space between patients, more confidentiality than we had before,” said Delzingaro.

Head back to the exam rooms and dental suites and you’ll see a fresh look there, but one more part of the building is still being worked on.

The clinic is expanding its behavioral health services.

“Right now we only have one room for counseling services and the need far outstrips that,” said Delzingaro. More of those rooms will be added in the coming weeks, but it doesn’t stop there.

“We don’t have a space right now for group therapy and health education classes, which is a really strong need for our patient population and just in general, so we’re putting in a classroom here,” said Ula Kauppi, director of development.

When everything is complete at the end of May, the clinic says the patient experience will be better.

“I think overall, just improving the environment and experience and making it safer for our staff and our patients,” said Delzingaro.

