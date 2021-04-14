Job fair Wednesday looks to fill seasonal positions at Peaks of Otter Lodge

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - A job fair Wednesday, April 14, is being held to fill more than a dozen seasonal positions at the Peaks of Otter Lodge. Most of the positions include a $100 monthly bonus for workers.

Interviews and a possible “on-the-spot” employment offer are available from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Bedford Area Welcome Center.

Walk-ins are welcome, but job seekers can register in advance by clicking here.

