Kaine supports withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDBJ) - Senator Tim Kaine says the decision to pull remaining U.S. troops from Afghanistan is a challenging issue, but he said he supports the withdrawal President Biden announced on Wednesday.

Kaine spoke with reporters during a teleconference from Washington. He noted the U.S. has trained nearly 500,000 Afghan security professionals.

“We can’t want peace and stability in Afghanistan more than Afghans do,” Kaine said. “And I think with the training that we’ve provided, now is time after 20 years to turn over the challenge of promoting order and stability in Afghanistan to the Afghans.”

Kaine said the U.S. will continue to partner with Afghanistan on diplomacy and development, and will respond to threats in the region, but he said we shouldn’t have a permanent military presence in the country.

