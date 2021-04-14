Liberty baseball cools off No. 17 Virginia Tech with an 8-2 win in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - In a battle of two first-place programs, Liberty ended No. 17 Virginia Tech’s six-game winning streak on Tuesday with an 8-2 win at Worthington Field.

Logan Mathieu drove in three runs for the Flames with a home run and a double, while Will Wagner added another two RBI on two hits.

Dylan Cumming earned the win for Liberty (8-1 ASUN, 22-8 overall), pitching six innings, allowing two earned runs on four strikeouts.

Ryan Okuda took the loss for Virginia Tech (14-7 ACC, 19-10 overall), allowing two runs, one earned, in 3.1 innings.

