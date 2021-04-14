Martinsville City Schools opts not to participate in spring sports

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Much like fall- and winter-sport student athletes in Martinsville City Schools, spring athletes are devastated by the district’s decision to not participate in spring sports.

The last time Martinsville High School soccer captains Benjamin Jarretts and Aaron Dalton were on the field for their school, they lost in the state semifinals, in June of 2019.

“That wasn’t the way we want to end the season and we always wanted to bounce back,” said Jarretts.

When COVID-19 canceled their junior season, the two say they understood the situation.

However, as their senior season has been put on hold and neighboring districts are playing, the frustration of being sidelined is weighing on them.

“I honestly don’t understand, and it makes me mad honestly because all of these schools that are minutes away get to play but we don’t,” said Dalton.

According to VHSL, 95% of schools in the state are participating in spring sports, that consist of soccer, baseball, softball, lacrosse, tennis and track and field..

School board superintendent Dr. Zeb Talley says they’ve been following local and national data.

“We saw that around 48% of the COVID spread is now through recreation and scholastic athletics,” said Dr. Talley.

As high schoolers have yet to return to in-person learning, with nearly a month left in the year, Dr. Talley says time is not on their side.

“Testing is coming, we don’t want some type of outbreak before the test because testing is required for us as a school division,” said Dr. Talley.

Even though a season doesn’t seem likely, the two captains still have hope.

“Ever since the year started that’s all we’ve been thinking about, is having a soccer season so there’s hope and I’m [going to] pray and hope they are going to give us a season,” said Dalton.

Dr. Talley says he empathizes with the students’ frustration, however safety and academics are their priority.

