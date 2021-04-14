NC man pleads guilty to soliciting minors in Galax using Snapchat

ABINGDON, Va. (WDBJ) - A North Carolina man pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court Wednesday after using the social media app Snapchat to solicit minors in Galax.

40-year-old Jason Kelly Inman, of Mount Airy, pleaded guilty to a one-count information charging him with persuading, enticing and coercing, and attempting to persuade, entice and coerce minors to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing visual depictions of such conduct, according to the Department of Justice. Inman convinced minors to send him sexually explicit photographs and videos in exchange for expensive gifts.

Inman faces anywhere from 15 to 17 and-a-half years in prison, as well as a mandatory minimum term of five years of supervised release. A sentencing hearing is currently scheduled for July 21, 2021 at 2:30 p.m.

“This defendant used the internet to prey on vulnerable victims, promising them expensive gifts and cash in order to facilitate this egregious behavior,” United States Attorney Daniel Bubar said today. “An unfortunate side effect of living our lives increasingly online is the increased ability of bad actors to reach across the internet into the bedrooms of our children through messaging apps, social media, and other platforms. I am thankful for the work of the FBI and the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office in bringing this case to justice.”

“Sending just one sexually explicit image could be the catalyst for possible child sexual exploitation. That’s why it’s imperative that we educate our communities about these threats to our youth, investigate and prosecute those that prey on our children, and mitigate the effects of these crimes. Reporting these crimes in a timely manner enables trained law enforcement personnel to initiate investigations and arrange for appropriate victim services,” Special Agent in Charge Stanley Meador said Wednesday. “FBI Richmond is grateful for the partnership of the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, the Virginia State Police and the United States Attorney’s Office during this investigation.”

Inman admitted Wednesday to using Snapchat to solicit victims living in Grayson County between June 2020 and December 2020. He targeted at least four male victims, all residing in Galax, who ranged from 14 to 16-years-old.

The DOJ said Inman’s pattern of behavior was to exchange messaged with his victims via Snapchat and give them gifts such as marijuana, vape cartridges, money and cell phones. He would then turn the conversation to sexual topics, later requesting sexually explicit photos and videos, in exchange for continued gifts for the victims. Inman also traveled to Grayson County to deliver gifts and meet his victims in person. The DOJ said he met at least one of his victims at a Grayson County school bus stop.

There is no evidence of physical contact between Inman and his victims, the DOJ said.

The investigation was conducted by the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI and the Virginia State Police.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.