New black bear exhibit opens at Mill Mountain Zoo

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A black bear named Hyde has a new home on Mill Mountain. On Tuesday morning, Mill Mountain Zoo opened a major new exhibit, and introduced the bear to the public.

Hyde is a ten-year-old female black bear. She was born in captivity and lived at the Wright Park Zoo in Dodge City, Kansas before her move to Roanoke in late February.

“The place we transported this bear from was doing a wonderful, terrific job of caring for it,” said Immediate Past President David Robertson, “but from what I understand it was a much smaller facility. This footprint here is much larger and gives a much more natural setting for the bear.”

Ed and Barbara Kitas sponsored the project and cut the ribbon Tuesday morning.

And supporters of the zoo got their first look at an exhibit they hope will educate.

Dan Lovelace is the District Wildlife Biologist with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources:.

“Having this black bear exhibit is very helpful for the public to come and view a bear in this situation,” Lovelace told WDBJ7, “but then to learn about wild bears and understand them a little better.”

Niki Voudren is the zoo’s current Board President.

“Hyde will allow us to teach Roanoke citizens and the region about black bears and black bear safety,” she said.

The new black bear habitat is the organization’s first major capital project in 30 years. And the zoo hopes to build on the momentum, as it prepares to celebrate its 70th anniversary in July of next year.

