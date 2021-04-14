Advertisement

Radford University’s online nursing programs ranked top in the state

By Janay Reece
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) -The Radford University and Radford University Carilion (RUC) Nursing: Post-Licensure (RN to BSN) programs have been ranked as the best online nursing programs in Virginia.

Their RN to BSN online degree programs are ranked first in the state because they offer a full online curriculum.

According to registerednursing.org, a BSN degree can open doors to better employment opportunities and higher salaries for nurses.

“Nursing is an area that we have a great need for throughout Virginia and the nation, and COVID-19 has highlighted that need. So it’s an exciting time at Radford and it’s an especially exciting time for the RN to BSN program,” said Dr. Johnnie Sue Wijewardane, the dean of the School of Nursing.

This news also comes as the program is getting ready to expand.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The CDC and FDA recommended the U.S. pause use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine over...
US recommends ‘pause’ for J&J shots in blow to vaccine drive
Courtesy The Franklin County Sheriff's Office
Woman arrested after man found dead in Franklin County home Monday
FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia...
New child payments expected to start this summer, IRS chief says
Roanoke County Fire and Rescue
Three adults, dog displaced after Roanoke County fire Tuesday
Driver dies after medical emergency at Franklin County Speedway

Latest News

Former police officer Kim Potter has been arrested and charged in the killing of Daunte Wright.
Former officer charged in Daunte Wright killing
Sen. Tim Kaine says withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan is a challenging issue, but he...
Kaine supports withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan
Soccer
Martinsville City Schools opts not to participate in spring sports
Bedford County Animal Shelter
Animal Shelter Gets Financial Boost
Down By Downtown Festival Returns This Weekend
Down By Downtown Festival Returns This Weekend