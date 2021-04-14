Radford University’s online nursing programs ranked top in the state

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) -The Radford University and Radford University Carilion (RUC) Nursing: Post-Licensure (RN to BSN) programs have been ranked as the best online nursing programs in Virginia.

Their RN to BSN online degree programs are ranked first in the state because they offer a full online curriculum.

According to registerednursing.org, a BSN degree can open doors to better employment opportunities and higher salaries for nurses.

“Nursing is an area that we have a great need for throughout Virginia and the nation, and COVID-19 has highlighted that need. So it’s an exciting time at Radford and it’s an especially exciting time for the RN to BSN program,” said Dr. Johnnie Sue Wijewardane, the dean of the School of Nursing.

This news also comes as the program is getting ready to expand.

