RCAHD to offer walk-in COVID vaccine clinic Thursday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City & Alleghany Health Districts is inviting the general public to get vaccinated for COVID-19 Thursday, with no registration necessary, due to a sufficient supply of doses in the district.

RCAHD said walk-in doses will be available on a first-come, first-served basis at the Berglund Center from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. All previously scheduled clinic appointments will be honored at their appointed time.

“To date, more than 170,000 first and second doses of vaccine have been administered in the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts,” said Cynthia Morrow, RCAHD health director. “Vaccine supplies into our district have increased significantly which allows the opportunity for people to get their vaccinations at our clinic without an appointment on Thursday.”

Thursday’s clinic will offer the Moderna vaccine for anyone 18 and older.

On Saturday, another clinic will be available in partnership with Carilion Clinic. This is not a walk-in clinic, but is being offered as an option to help people find convenient times for a vaccine appointment. The Pfizer vaccine will be offered to anyone 16 and up. You can click here to schedule an appointment.

