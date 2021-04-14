Showers & storms move in later today

WHAT WE’RE WATCHING

Clouds thicken early

Showers Wednesday; Few stronger storms

Breezy, cooler air to end the week

WEDNESDAY

A weak system to our north will swing a wave of energy our way by midweek. Not only will clouds return, but so will showers by the afternoon. The day won’t be a washout, but shower chances, and even an isolated storm, can’t be ruled out anytime until early evening.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the southeastern part of our area under a Marginal Risk of severe weather Wednesday afternoon and evening (Level 1 out of 5). The main threat would be heavy rainfall and strong damaging wind gusts.

TIMING: Showers are possible at just about any point Wednesday, but it won’t be raining all day

AMOUNT: .10″ to .30″ with localized amounts in any storms

A front brings around .10" to .25" of rain Wednesday. (WDBJ)

THURSDAY & FRIDAY

Quiet weather returns through Friday with partly cloudy skies and seasonable afternoon temperatures with highs in the low/mid 60s. Winds return gusty Thursday with sustained winds at 10-15mph, gusting 20-30mph at times.

Winds won’t be as strong Friday but it remains equally as cool.

Cooler weather moves in to end the work week. (WDBJ Weather)

THE WEEKEND

At this point, no big changes in the weekend with skies remaining partly sunny. We can’t rule out a stray shower each day, but most stay dry. Afternoon highs return to the low to mid 60s.

