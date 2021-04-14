‘Someone knows something’: Family of murdered 3-year-old Roanoke boy speaks out, one year later

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Just after midnight on April 10, 2020, life changed forever for family members of Nazim Claytor.

“My daughter was going to take a friend home and someone just pulled up and sprayed the car,” said Treva Holdren, Nazim’s grandma.

The car that Nazim’s mom, Brittany, was driving was parked on Chapman Avenue. Inside the car was her son. According to Holdren, Brittany was getting out of the car when the shots went off.

Brittany’s first move was to protect her son.

“She was ducking and she managed to get the back door back open, and she was able to get over top of Nazim, but Nazim had already been hit twice,” recalled Holdren.

Nazim died shortly after being taken to the hospital, making him the youngest victim of gun violence in Roanoke in 2020. A year has passed, and there are still no answers in the case, but according to Roanoke’s chief of police, the work is ongoing.

”While we are always confident that we can solve such a terrible case like that, we continue to work, every day, very hard,” said Chief Roman.

According to Roman, investigators are frustrated, but so are Holdren and her daughter. Nazim was Holdren’s only grandson.

“Someone there knows something, and they should speak up, because just like they didn’t care what they did to my grandson, they could turn around and do it to your family. You know, and I hope it’s on their conscious, I hope it eats them up every single night,” said Holdren.

Holdren added that she wants to see the person or people responsible suffer, just as her family has suffered.

“We want to make sure we do everything we possibly can to solve that case and we won’t stop doing that. If that’s next week, next month, next year or next decade, we will continue to work that case until we bring successful prosecution,” said Roman.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text RPD at 274637. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.

