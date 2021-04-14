Advertisement

Virginia expands Medicaid access for legal immigrants

(WIBW)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Thousands of permanent residents in Virginia will qualify for Medicaid due a new rule that eliminates the 10-year work history requirement.

The requirement is known as the “40-quarter rule,” according to the Virginia Poverty Law Center, a nonprofit group that advocates for low-income Virginians.

The commonwealth was one of six states with a 10-year work history requirement for Medicaid. Gov. Ralph Northam and state legislators approved a budget last year that eliminated the rule. The change went into effect this month.  

Northam’s line budget amendment includes $4.4 million in state funds for this change, according to the Virginia Poverty Law Center.

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The CDC and FDA recommended the U.S. pause use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine over...
US recommends ‘pause’ for J&J shots in blow to vaccine drive
Courtesy The Franklin County Sheriff's Office
Woman arrested after man found dead in Franklin County home Monday
FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia...
New child payments expected to start this summer, IRS chief says
Roanoke County Fire and Rescue
Three adults, dog displaced after Roanoke County fire Tuesday
Driver dies after medical emergency at Franklin County Speedway

Latest News

FILE - In this March 9, 2021 file photo, first lady Jill Biden speaks at Naval Air Station...
White House: First lady Jill Biden to undergo ‘procedure’
Carilion Clinic
Carilion Clinic helps people prepare for end-of-life care
Courtesy Centra website
Centra selling senior care facilities
West Virginia lawmakers pass needle exchange regulation bill