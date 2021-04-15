Advertisement

Police charge Danville man in courthouse knife-throwing case

By Sarah Irby
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 3:58 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Miller is charged with attempted malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer, according to Danville Police. A warrant for the arrest will be served when Miller is released from treatment.

EARLIER STORY: A man was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after throwing a knife at a deputy in the Danville Courthouse.

Just before 1:30 p.m., deputies say, the suspect entered the courthouse with a backpack on. A deputy sheriff asked him standard security and COVID-19 questions, at which point the Danville Sheriff’s Office said he became agitated and turned to face a temperature station.

The deputy then noticed what appeared to be a large knife in the suspect’s waistband area. The sheriff’s office said he turned and concealed his right hand from the deputy’s sight and postured himself as if he had a weapon. The deputy then drew his duty weapon, pointed it at the suspect, and took cover.

Suddenly, the sheriff’s office said the suspect threw a knife at the deputy, narrowly missing him. Instead, the knife hit a wall and fell to the ground. Other deputies responded and took the suspect into custody. He had a second, butcher-style knife in his possession, which was what the deputy previously observed in the waistband area.

Date: April 15, 2021​ Yesterday at approximately 1:21PM, a man entered the Danville Courthouse with a backpack on....

Posted by Danville Sheriff's Office on Thursday, April 15, 2021

The suspect, 62-year-old Jay Weldon Miller of Danville, was taken to a hospital, and an Emergency Custody Order was issued for safety and mental health concerns, according to the sheriff’s office. A Temporary Detention Order was issued for his placement at a mental hospital. The sheriff’s office said charges may be pending depending on the outcome of an investigation by the Danville Police Department.

“This was clearly an incident with the potential for an officer shooting scenario,” said Sheriff Mike Mondul. “Deputy J.L. Turner should be commended for his actions during this incident. I am thankful it had a safe ending, and that no one was hurt.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

United Auto Workers at Dublin Volvo plant go on strike
A grandfather shot his grandson during a North Carolina home invasion, authorities said.
Grandfather shoots mask-wearing grandson in home invasion in N.C., officials say
Falwell Jr. responds to Liberty lawsuit
Jessica Dickson was reported missing back in June of 2019.
Human remains found at Hollins University identified as missing Salem woman
Crossroads Restaurant and Treat Shop officially opens in Southwest Roanoke.
Soul food and sweet treats restaurant opens in Southwest Roanoke

Latest News

4.17.21 Carilion Children's Run For Charity
4.17.21 Carilion Children's Run For Charity
4.17.21 Blue Ridge
4.17.21 Blue Ridge
VMI
VMI earns first FCS playoff bid, beats The Citadel 31-17
Families take part in the Carilion Children's Family 1 Miler.
Families take part in Carilion Children’s Family 1 Miler at the Blue Ridge Marathon
Twin brothers run a double marathon together in Roanoke.
Blue Ridge Marathon double marathon runners share their experiences of the race