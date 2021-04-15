Police charge Danville man in courthouse knife-throwing case

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Miller is charged with attempted malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer, according to Danville Police. A warrant for the arrest will be served when Miller is released from treatment.

EARLIER STORY: A man was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after throwing a knife at a deputy in the Danville Courthouse.

Just before 1:30 p.m., deputies say, the suspect entered the courthouse with a backpack on. A deputy sheriff asked him standard security and COVID-19 questions, at which point the Danville Sheriff’s Office said he became agitated and turned to face a temperature station.

The deputy then noticed what appeared to be a large knife in the suspect’s waistband area. The sheriff’s office said he turned and concealed his right hand from the deputy’s sight and postured himself as if he had a weapon. The deputy then drew his duty weapon, pointed it at the suspect, and took cover.

Suddenly, the sheriff’s office said the suspect threw a knife at the deputy, narrowly missing him. Instead, the knife hit a wall and fell to the ground. Other deputies responded and took the suspect into custody. He had a second, butcher-style knife in his possession, which was what the deputy previously observed in the waistband area.

The suspect, 62-year-old Jay Weldon Miller of Danville, was taken to a hospital, and an Emergency Custody Order was issued for safety and mental health concerns, according to the sheriff’s office. A Temporary Detention Order was issued for his placement at a mental hospital. The sheriff’s office said charges may be pending depending on the outcome of an investigation by the Danville Police Department.

“This was clearly an incident with the potential for an officer shooting scenario,” said Sheriff Mike Mondul. “Deputy J.L. Turner should be commended for his actions during this incident. I am thankful it had a safe ending, and that no one was hurt.”

