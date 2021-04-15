Fire damages home on Roanoke’s Strand Road NE

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -

Roanoke Fire-EMS crews were called Wednesday night to put out a fire at a home.

They were called to the 600 block of Strand Road NE at 7:51 p.m. Crews say they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the house. Units on scene were able to get the fire under control within 30 minutes.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

