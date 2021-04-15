Ice cream cookie sandwich store opens in downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A build-your-own cookie ice cream sandwich shop is opening Friday in downtown Roanoke.

A Lynchburg resident started Rookie’s as an ice cream food truck in 2017 and then opened up a shop in 2020 in Forest. Now, this fan favorite ice cream store is opening a Roanoke location at the Patrick Henry across from Elmwood Park. The owner says the store philosophy is putting the community first. This shop will also sell coffee and have a walk-up window for quick service.

“Rookie’s is known for being a dessert experience; we sell hand-crafted ice cream sandwiches with cookies and ice cream, but honestly, we’re more about the space and the community than we are sometimes even just ice cream, so we’re trying to create an experience here,” Jordan Nickerson, owner of Rookie’s, said.

The shop officially opens Friday, April 16, at 1 p.m. It will stay open Thursdays through Sundays for a few weeks and then switch to Tuesdays through Sundays.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.