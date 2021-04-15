Maj. Gen. Cedric Wins selected as permanent superintendent at VMI

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Major General Cedric Wins will lead the Virginia Military Institute into its next chapter.

The 1985 VMI grad is the school’s 15th superintendent in its 181-year history and its first Black leader.

“This is a great day for VMI and I thank the board for its participation and hard work and devotion to this project and devotion to VMI,” said John William Boland, the president of VMI’s Board of Visitors, which unanimously voted in favor of Wins’ appointment Thursday.

Wins was first selected to lead the institute on an interim basis in November after the previous superintendent, General J.H. Binford Peay III, resigned following pressure from state leaders in the wake of a Washington Post article that detailed charges of systemic racism at the school from Black cadets.

VMI cadets, parents, alumni and members of the Board of Visitors are now putting their trust in Wins to lead the institute in a new direction.

“Maj. Gen. Wins is the person you need. He’s right for the times, he’s right for the future, and he’s right for setting the course that the institute is going to take for the future,” said Retired Navy Rear Admiral Don Loren, whose son is a VMI cadet.

The permanent role is a challenge Wins says he is both humbled by and excited for. The 34-year Army veteran says his main focus is on the cadets.

“We want those young men and women to be able to identify their place and their success here at VMI so that they can thrive,” said Wins.

Before taking on a leadership role at VMI, Wins also served at the Pentagon and earned several awards for his Army service including the Bronze Star.

