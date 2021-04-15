Advertisement

Two stores in Christiansburg go viral as they battle it out in a sign war

By Janay Reece
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 5:10 PM EDT
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s a little bit of a war going on in Christiansburg. It’s a sign war between a music store and a shoe store off North Franklin Street.

Bridge Kaldro Music and Super Shoes have been in a sign war for a little more than a week.

A music instructor at Bridge Kaldro named Jim Bohon started writing haikus on their store front - then he decided to kick it up a notch.

The two stores’ friendly competition is circling around social media, with thousands sharing a few laughs.

The store co-owner of Bridge Kaldro Music says Super Shoes has always had good signs and has been an even better neighbor.

“There’s no animosity. These guys have been my best neighbors for 15 years as business partners, and so we’re going to keep having fun and that’s important,” said Ed Bridge, co-owner of Bridge Kaldro Music store.

The store owner says ‘stay tuned’ for what’s next and be sure to drive by for a good laugh. There’s even a Facebook group where you can follow along.

