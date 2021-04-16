5 children, 2 adults displaced by Danville fire

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two adults and five children are displaced following a fire early Friday in Danville.

The Danville Fire Department responded to a single-story home on Shannon Drive just before 3 a.m. Arriving crews found heavy flames showing from the back and the roof of the home. All occupants had made it out safely by the time they arrived.

Shannon Drive Fire-Danville (Danville Fire Department)

The fire department said the home is a total loss. The American Red Cross is assisting those displaced with temporary shelter.

Crews were still on the scene Friday morning to manage hot spots and work to determine the cause of the fire.

