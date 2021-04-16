Plan for a cool, Spring weekend with a stray April shower

WHAT WE’RE WATCHING

Breezes linger into the evening

Could see a stray shower Saturday

Chilly morning temperatures expected

Look for a gradual increase in clouds tonight in the form of high, wispy cirrus. Temperatures will take a dramatic drop to the low 30s in the mountain valleys and upper 30s in the metro areas. There may even be some isolated patchy frost in sheltered areas of the southern Shenandoah Valley where winds relax.

SATURDAY

The weekend starts with more clouds than sunshine. In fact, much of the day will be variably cloudy and cool. By the afternoon, a weak disturbance will bring spotty showers to the region. The coverage will NOT be widespread, nor will it amount to much. Only a few hundreds of an inch of rain is expected for those that see any showers.

SUNDAY

An active jet stream will keep pushing clouds toward the region Sunday along with intervals of sunshine. The day should remain mostly dry, but with low-level moisture hitting along the mountains, some light precipitation can’t be ruled out. Afternoon highs return to the upper 50s to low 60s.

NEXT WEEK

A large upper-level low pressure system will strengthen across the east coast, pushing a cold front through the region by Wednesday and Thursday. Until that happens, we remain dry on Monday and Tuesday with partly cloudy skies and highs warming to the upper 60s to low 70s.

WEDNESDAY

As the front passes through late Wednesday, we’ll introduce a few showers, but little/no thunderstorm activity is expected and rainfall should be light.

Winds turn very gusty behind the front as colder air moves back in for the second half of the week.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY

As winds slowly diminish and colder air is in place, we’ll be looking at an increasing threat of frost/freeze for much of the WDBJ7 coverage area Thursday morning and Friday morning.

Aside from Monday and Tuesday, afternoon temperatures will be well below average for much of the upcoming week.

