Soul food and sweet treats restaurant opens in Southwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A soul food and sweets shop held its grand opening Friday, April 16. Mayor Sherman P. Lea hosted a ribbon cutting for Crossroads Soul Food and Sweet Treats, at 702 Bridge Street in Southwest Roanoke.

The business opened last month, serving shrimp and grits, chicken and waffles, and desserts like banana pudding.

The owners hope their family-run store will be a place for the community to gather and socialize. They say it wasn’t easy opening a business during a pandemic.

“Scary, but we believed in each other and we believed it was something that we could overcome, like, the challenge, and the neighborhood has been really welcoming,” Co-Owner Lisa Wilson said.

You can stop by for a treat or a meal from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.

