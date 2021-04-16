Commonwealth sees first cases of Brazilian COVID-19 variant

(WDBJ) - The SARS-CoV-2 variant P.1 was recently identified for the first time in Virginia with samples from two adults.

The first adult, out of the Northwest Region with a history of domestic travel during the exposure period, did not receive the COVID-19 vaccine prior to the illness.

The second adult, out of the Eastern Region with no history of travel, also did not receive the COVID-19 vaccine prior to the illness.

The P.1 variant was first identified with travelers from Brazil late last year, and is associated with increased person-to-person transmission of COVID-19.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, there is no evidence infections with this variant cause more serious effects.

As of Friday, the P.1 variant was located in 22 other states.

Click here for more from the Virginia Department of Health.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.