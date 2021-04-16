Advertisement

Former Virginia Tech head football coach Beamer reflects on anniversary of shooting

By Janay Reece
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 7:25 PM EDT
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - April 16 marks the annual Day of Remembrance at Virginia Tech.

It’s the anniversary of the day 32 lives were lost in a shooting 14 years ago.

Longtime former head football coach Frank Beamer sat down with WDBJ7 one-on-one to reflect on a day that changed our hometowns forever.

He says he remembers meeting the loved ones of those lost on April 16, 2007.

“And I looked around and just see all the pain and the hurt, and those eyes; it’s a sight I’ll never forget,” said Beamer.

Beamer says he told them the Hokie Nation will always remember.

“I told him that day, I said, we’re not going to forget your son or your daughter or your father or whoever it may be. We’re not, we’re always going remember who they were and how they were,” said Beamer.

Beamer joined the United Way of the New River Valley at its Remembrance Day Golf Tournament to not only give back but to continue to reflect and make memories.

“I’m reminded of Professor Cloyd, who lost his daughter, Austin. That day, say and make sure every day, you make good memories. Because in the end, memories may be the only thing you have left,” said Beamer.

“We want to remember today those 32 who lost their lives. It brings up a lot of emotion for everybody. And on this day in 2007 we all became Hokies,” said Terri Welch, the of board president of the United Way of the New River Valley.

On campus, this year’s Remembrance Day was altered to promote social distancing--- but the Ceremonial Candle still burned, and each memorial stone had a flower by its side.

“We say all the time. It’s all of us together at Virginia Tech. And I firmly believe that,” said Beamer.

Earlier, Tech’s President Tim Sands and his wife took a moment of silence at each memorial stone.

The university has also created a digital gallery showing the outpouring support from around the world.

Beamer also says Virginia Tech will always means so much to him.

