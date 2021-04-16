Advertisement

Human composting legislation considered in Delaware

The bill introduced Thursday would permit a practice known as “natural organic reduction” but...
The bill introduced Thursday would permit a practice known as “natural organic reduction” but also called “human composting.”(Source: AP Graphics)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 2:16 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Democratic lawmakers in Delaware have introduced a measure that would allow composting of human bodies as an alternative to burial or cremation.

The bill introduced Thursday would permit a practice known as “natural organic reduction” but also called “human composting.”

The process involves putting a body into a large tank that also holds straw, wood chips or other natural materials for about 30 days.

The human remains and organic materials would mix with warm air and be periodically turned until the body is reduced to a soil-like material that can then be given to the dead person’s family.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

United Auto Workers at Dublin Volvo plant go on strike
A grandfather shot his grandson during a North Carolina home invasion, authorities said.
Grandfather shoots mask-wearing grandson in home invasion in N.C., officials say
Falwell Jr. responds to Liberty lawsuit
Jessica Dickson was reported missing back in June of 2019.
Human remains found at Hollins University identified as missing Salem woman
Crossroads Restaurant and Treat Shop officially opens in Southwest Roanoke.
Soul food and sweet treats restaurant opens in Southwest Roanoke

Latest News

Four of the eight people killed in a mass shooting at a FedEx Ground facility in Indianapolis...
Sikh community mourns 4 members killed in FedEx mass shooting
In this undated photo provided by Allisa Swartz, is Karen Garner, who is suing Loveland,...
Woman with dementia sues Colorado police over alleged excessive force in arrest
The lawsuit claims the woman suffered a dislocated shoulder in the arrest and that the incident...
Body cam footage shows Colo. officer push woman with dementia to ground during arrest
Police and fire teams arrive at the scene outside a FedEx facility in Indianapolis where...
Tight-knit Sikh community in shock over FedEx shooting
Felix Silla, who starred as the hairy Cousin Itt on “The Addams Family” and a robot on “Buck...
Felix Silla, Cousin Itt on TV’s ‘Addams Family,’ dies at 84