Advertisement

Human remains found at Hollins University identified as missing Salem woman

Jessica Dickson was reported missing back in June of 2019.
Jessica Dickson was reported missing back in June of 2019.(The AWARE Foundation)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 2:22 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Human remains found on the campus of Hollins University in February have been identified as those of a Salem woman missing since 2019.

Human remains found on Hollins University campus

Roanoke County Police said Friday the remains had been determined to belong to Jessica Darling Dickson, who was 31 years old at the time of her disappearance in June 2019.

Dickson’s remains were located in a wooded area of the campus February 16, 2021. Roanoke County Police said at the time there did not appear to be any connection to the university.

The circumstances surrounding Dickson’s disappearance and her death are still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

United Auto Workers at Dublin Volvo plant go on strike
A grandfather shot his grandson during a North Carolina home invasion, authorities said.
Grandfather shoots mask-wearing grandson in home invasion in N.C., officials say
Falwell Jr. responds to Liberty lawsuit
Crossroads Restaurant and Treat Shop officially opens in Southwest Roanoke.
Soul food and sweet treats restaurant opens in Southwest Roanoke

Latest News

4.17.21 Carilion Children's Run For Charity
4.17.21 Carilion Children's Run For Charity
4.17.21 Blue Ridge
4.17.21 Blue Ridge
VMI
VMI earns first FCS playoff bid, beats The Citadel 31-17
Families take part in the Carilion Children's Family 1 Miler.
Families take part in Carilion Children’s Family 1 Miler at the Blue Ridge Marathon
Twin brothers run a double marathon together in Roanoke.
Blue Ridge Marathon double marathon runners share their experiences of the race