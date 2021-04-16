Human remains found at Hollins University identified as missing Salem woman

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Human remains found on the campus of Hollins University in February have been identified as those of a Salem woman missing since 2019.

Roanoke County Police said Friday the remains had been determined to belong to Jessica Darling Dickson, who was 31 years old at the time of her disappearance in June 2019.

Dickson’s remains were located in a wooded area of the campus February 16, 2021. Roanoke County Police said at the time there did not appear to be any connection to the university.

The circumstances surrounding Dickson’s disappearance and her death are still under investigation.

