Falwell Jr. responds to Liberty lawsuit

RICHMOND, Va. (AP/WDBJ) — UPDATE: Former President of Liberty University, Jerry Falwell Jr., added further comment in response to the Liberty lawsuit in a series of Tweets Saturday:

“The Exec Comm of the LU Board has made yet another attempt to defame me and discredit my record following a series of harsh and unnecessary actions against my children, Becki, and me.Throughout all my years at the University, where we built a multi-billion-dollar enterprise (1/3)

(2/3) that reaches Christian’s worldwide, I always abided by the requirements that applied to everyone on the University staff. This lawsuit is full of lies and half truths, and I assure you that I will defend myself vigorously. My wife and I were banned from the campus my Dad

(3/3) and I built last week and where my parents are buried. We were threatened with arrest if we walk on campus. My son was told he was being fired after yrs of service for no reason other than I was a public figure. A big power grab to rule LU and $2 billion endowment I built.

In addition to my 3 previous tweets, I should add that one of the most loyal LU board members for decades and Chmn of the Bd, an African-American, was removed from his position yesterday for advocating for diversity. LU Online is 27% black but the resident campus is only about 5%.”

UPDATE: Jerry Falwell Jr. released the following statement in response to the lawsuit filed by Liberty:

EARLIER STORY: Liberty University has filed a civil lawsuit against its former leader, Jerry Falwell Jr., seeking millions in damages after the two parted ways acrimoniously last year.

The Associated Press obtained the complaint, which was filed Thursday in Lynchburg Circuit Court. It alleges breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty and statutory conspiracy.

Falwell’s departure from the Virginia university last August followed a series of personal scandals.

Falwell responded to a phone call seeking comment Friday with a text saying he was not available to talk. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney representing him in the matter.

