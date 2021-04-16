Man in stolen ambulance accused of sending officers on chase through Henry, Patrick counties

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One man is in custody after allegedly sending police on a chase through Henry and Patrick counties in a stolen ambulance.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office said the incident began just after 11 a.m. Friday in Bassett when they were responding to a car crash involving a stolen vehicle. The suspect was injured and put in an ambulance, unconscious, for treatment.

Officers said he was administered Naloxone and when the suspect woke up, he became combative with those inside and gained control of the ambulance. The chase lasted for approximately 52 minutes, with the suspect reaching speeds of up to 120 mph. For a period of about four miles, he drove the ambulance on the wrong side of the highway on Route 220.

At one point, the suspect hit a Patrick County Sheriff’s vehicle, and officers said he intentionally tried to strike other law enforcement vehicles.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Patrick County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police used spike strips to immobilize the vehicle, which crashed into a field in the 3600 block of County Line Road in Patrick County.

At that point, law enforcement said he exited the vehicle and ran away. K9 units found the suspect and he was detained. The HCSO said he was being sent to a hospital, but charges are pending. While he was arrested in Patrick County, he will be prosecuted in Henry County.

The suspect was identified as Derrick Martin, who officers say is known to all three agencies involved in Friday’s chase.

