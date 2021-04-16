Advertisement

McAuliffe holds fundraising lead in Governor’s race

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 7:25 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Campaign finance reports are in for the 1st Quarter, and Terry McAuliffe holds a commanding lead among the Democrats who want to be Governor.

McAuliffe raised more than $4 million during the period, and he has more than $8 million on hand.

According the Virginia Public Access Project, the Democratic campaigns for Governor reported the following cash on hand: Terry McAuliffe $8,512,035, Jennifer Carroll Foy $2,329,330, Jennifer McClellan $443,042, Lee Carter $88,896 and Justin Fairfax $20,689.

“What is the cash on hand? That tells us who has the momentum, certainly who has the capacity to be very competitive in a primary or convention situation,” explained Virginia Tech Professor and WDBJ7 political analyst Bob Denton.

Among the Republican candidates, Glenn Youngkin and Pete Snyder are heading toward the May 8th unassembled convention with the most cash on hand.

According to the Virginia Public Access Project, the Republican campaigns for Governor reported the following cash on hand: Glenn Youngkin $3,281,669, Pete Snyder $2,596,570, Kirk Cox $310,314, Amanda Chase $195,973, Sergio de la Pena $42,751, Peter Doran $2,112 and Octavia Johnson $800.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

United Auto Workers at Dublin Volvo plant go on strike
A grandfather shot his grandson during a North Carolina home invasion, authorities said.
Grandfather shoots mask-wearing grandson in home invasion in N.C., officials say
Falwell Jr. responds to Liberty lawsuit
Jessica Dickson was reported missing back in June of 2019.
Human remains found at Hollins University identified as missing Salem woman
Crossroads Restaurant and Treat Shop officially opens in Southwest Roanoke.
Soul food and sweet treats restaurant opens in Southwest Roanoke

Latest News

Raul Castro, first secretary of the Communist Party and former president, attends the VIII...
Era ends as Raul Castro steps down as Communist Party chief
Lexington, VA Logo
Lexington City Council approves system for street renaming
Virginia Senate rejects gun control bill amendments
Sen. Tim Kaine says withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan is a challenging issue, but he...
Kaine supports withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan