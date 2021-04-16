McAuliffe holds fundraising lead in Governor’s race

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Campaign finance reports are in for the 1st Quarter, and Terry McAuliffe holds a commanding lead among the Democrats who want to be Governor.

McAuliffe raised more than $4 million during the period, and he has more than $8 million on hand.

According the Virginia Public Access Project, the Democratic campaigns for Governor reported the following cash on hand: Terry McAuliffe $8,512,035, Jennifer Carroll Foy $2,329,330, Jennifer McClellan $443,042, Lee Carter $88,896 and Justin Fairfax $20,689.

“What is the cash on hand? That tells us who has the momentum, certainly who has the capacity to be very competitive in a primary or convention situation,” explained Virginia Tech Professor and WDBJ7 political analyst Bob Denton.

Among the Republican candidates, Glenn Youngkin and Pete Snyder are heading toward the May 8th unassembled convention with the most cash on hand.

According to the Virginia Public Access Project, the Republican campaigns for Governor reported the following cash on hand: Glenn Youngkin $3,281,669, Pete Snyder $2,596,570, Kirk Cox $310,314, Amanda Chase $195,973, Sergio de la Pena $42,751, Peter Doran $2,112 and Octavia Johnson $800.

