Miss Virginia competition to return to Roanoke

By Pete DeLuca
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 4:58 PM EDT
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Miss Virginia competition is returning to Roanoke.

Friday, Mayor Sherman Lea and other pageant stakeholders made that announcement at a press conference.

The Berglund Center will host the event from June 17 to 19.

The competition will be returning to Roanoke for the 66th time after taking place in Lynchburg the past few years and being canceled last year due to the pandemic.

“Roanoke has hosted this event over the years and it’s wonderful to see everything and see it return to what I consider its rightful place in the Star City,” said Lea.

The Miss Virginia competition has awarded more than $325,000 in scholarship money since 2015.

The winner moves on to compete for the Miss America crown.

