BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A mural has been painted, honoring lives impacted by gun violence.

The mural is behind Ceritano’s Ristorante on Main Street in Blacksburg.

The artist wanted to show Blacksburg remembers the lives lost at Virginia Tech in the shooting there 14 years ago, but also those across the nation.

