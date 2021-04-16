Advertisement

New superintendent of Blue Ridge Parkway announced

Swartout was named the southeast region’s Superintendent of the Year in 2012.
Courtesy The National Park Service
Courtesy The National Park Service
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 3:48 PM EDT
(WDBJ) - A new leader of the Blue Ridge Parkway was announced Friday.

Tracy Swartout, a 21-year veteran of the National Park Service, will assume the role after serving as the deputy superintendent at Mount Rainer National Park in Washington since 2012.

Before her relocation out west, Swartout was the superintendent for Congaree National Park in South Carolina, where she expanded the park’s acreage and shared history with cultural sites nearby.

She was named the southeast region’s Superintendent of the Year in 2012.

Click here for more on Swartout and the Blue Ridge Parkway.

