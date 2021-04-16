Roanoke NAACP holds press conference to speak out against police violence

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - No Justice No Peace, a Roanoke abolitionist group, held a protest in front of the Roanoke Police Department Friday to stand up against violent shootings against Black people happening all over the country. They are demanding justice for Daunte Wright, a Black man shot and killed by a police officer near Minneapolis.

Also Friday, the NAACP Roanoke Branch and Youth Council held a press conference on this same subject of police violence and racism against Black people in America. The conference also called for the end of racism against Asian Americans. It took place outside the Martin Luther King Jr. Statue on the MLK Memorial Bridge in Roanoke. Local officeholders spoke, including State Senator John Edwards and Delegate Sam Rasoul, along with NAACP youth leaders.

“I am asking for action to be taken, I am asking that if you see hatred and racism occurring, please seek out and take action against it because our lives depend on it,” Uyen Tran, Second Vice President of the Roanoke NAACP Youth Council, said at the podium.

“Until we can hold police officers accountable for their behavior, then we can’t expect change to happen. We need them to know that when you show up to work, leave your racial biases, your racial discrimination, at the door,” Brenda Hale, President of the Roanoke NAACP, said.

Both the conference and protest were centered around the idea that change needs to happen and racism needs to end.

