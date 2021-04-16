Runners from 5 countries, 40 states prepare for Blue Ridge Marathon

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The running community is tight-knit group, but after more than a year filled with solo runs, racers will be back competing head-to-head Saturday morning at the Blue Ridge Marathon, Half Marathon, and 10K races.

“This is a signature outdoor event for the Roanoke region. We have people from over 40 states and five countries that are coming here to fun the Foot Levelers Blue Ridge Marathon,” said Pete Eshelman, the director of the Roanoke Outside Foundation, which puts on the races.

America’s Toughest Road Marathon will take runners through 7,400 feet in elevation changes over their 26.2 miles.

But that’s not the only challenge. Pulling off a major race a year into a pandemic means health and safety has to be top of mind.

“There’s going to be no spectators, unfortunately, at the finish or start line this year, so it’s runners only. Every runner is going to be masked as they slowly move into corral wave starts, so they’ll be in groups of 50 that’ll be starting out,” said Eshelman.

After last year’s race had to be canceled due to COVID concerns, vendors, like Fleet Feet, are grateful this year’s race is taking place.

“It’s definitely a bucket list event for a lot of people and it really draws a lot of people to this area to participate and be a part of what’s happening here,” said Blaine Lewis, a co-owner of Fleet Feet.

Jefferson Street, Franklin Road, and many other roads in and around downtown will be closed for several hours on Saturday.

It’s a small price to pay for the increased foot traffic and boost to business for restaurant and shop owners.

“For us, it’s exciting to be able to bring some economic impact to all the local businesses that have been struggling the past year,” said Eshelman.

The marathon gets underway at 7:35 a.m. and racers are asked to report to their corrals at 6:45.

-------------------------

Saturday road closures:

Jefferson Street (from Church Ave to Franklin Rd.): 5:30am-8:30am

Jefferson Street (from Franklin Rd. to Elm Ave): 5:30am-4:00pm

Jefferson Street, from Elm to Walnut Ave: 7:15am-8:30am

Franklin Road (2nd St to Jefferson St.): 5:30am-3:30pm

Franklin Road (Jefferson St to Williamson Rd.): 5:30am-8:30am

Walnut Avenue (from Jefferson to JB Fishburn Parkway): all lanes closed 7:00am to 8:30am; Westbound lanes open at 8:30am; Eastbound lanes from Hamilton Terrace to JB Fishburn Parkway open at 8:30am; Eastbound Walnut Avenue Bridge opens at approximately 10:00 am.

JB Fishburn Parkway (road up to Star): 7:30am-11:30am (or when last runner clears the road)

Mill Mountain Parkway: 7:00am to ~11:30am (or when last runner clears the road)

Roanoke Mountain Loop Road: 7:00am-11:30am

Wiley Drive (next to Rivers Edge Sports Complex): 8:00am-1:00pm

Luck Avenue (Eastbound, from 6th Street to 1st Street): 9:00am- 3:30pm

Bullitt Avenue (Eastbound lane, 1st St to Jefferson St): 5:30am- 4:00pm

Elm Avenue (1st St to Williamson Rd): 7:00am-8:15am

Laurel Street (Southbound lane, Riverland Road to Walnut Avenue): 7:00am-12:15pm

Ivy Street (Northbound lane, Camilla to Walnut Avenue): 7:00am- 12:15pm

Camilla Street (Eastbound lane, Ivy Street to Sylvan Avenue): 7:00am-12:15pm

Peakwood Drive (The “Uphill” Lane, entire length): 8:00am-2:00pm

West Ridge Road (The “Downhill” Lane, Peakwood Dr. to Rosalind Ave): 8:00am-2:00pm Cars will be allowed to travel UP West Ridge/Rosalind and DOWN Peakwood. West Ridge from Peakwood to the top will be open.

Winchester Ave (Eastbound lane, Main St to 8th St): 9:00am- 3:30pm

Wasena Ave (Memorial Ave to 12th St): 9:00am-3:30pm

12th St (Wasena Ave to Winchester Ave): 9:00am-3:30pm

8th St (Southbound, Day to Elm): 9:00am-3:30pm

Alleys between Elm and Luck: 9:00am-3:30pm

Mill Mountain Zoo will be open for business at 12pm

