Salon is Lexington’s first Walker Program business

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - It was a lot like other ribbon-cuttings, but with much more, like prayers and speeches, and memories of the man whose business was there before.

“He was such a part of everyone’s household,” said Marilyn Alexander, “and a part of everyone’s household conversations. You know, everyone knew Wendell.”

Wendell Baker’s barbershop was a local landmark for fifty years until his death in 2019, and now it’s seeing a rebirth.

“It is a homecoming. It definitely is,” said Allyson Davoll, the owner of Inspired to Enhance.

Davoll is bringing her successful salon business to Lexington. She grew up here, but moved to Roanoke as a child and has a salon in Salem.

“So I just knew this purpose,” she said. “I’m here for a good purpose and I’m really excited about it. It’s not really for me, it’s for the community.”

She had been looking at the site, but Lexington’s Walker Program to encourage businesses owned by people of color really made it possible.

“We know that this community is underfunded in so many ways,” said Stephanie Wilkinson, a Walker Program board member. “And that’s why we really feel strongly that grants, rather than saddling new businesses up with debt, is really important.”

But Davoll is ready to serve whomever comes through the door.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re curly or if you’re straight, or if you’re blond or if you’re gray,” Davoll said. “Everybody is welcome.”

And they expect this won’t be the last ribbon-cutting in town.

“This is definitely just the first one in a string,” Wilkinson said. “We’ve got about four or five other businesses right on the launch pad and you will be hearing more about that really soon.”

“It’s all about faith, said Davoll, “God, you know, he’s already written the path and I’m just trying to follow along.”

