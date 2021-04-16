Street closures: Saturday’s Blue Ridge Marathon route outlined

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/City of Roanoke) - The Foot Levelers Blue Ridge Marathon Race day is Saturday, April 17.

The following roads will be affected by the marathon (download the Waze app for updated info; to download for iOS or Android, visit www.waze.com):

5:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

*Bullitt Avenue eastbound, between Parking Garage entrance and Jefferson Street

*1st Street SW, between Church Avenue and Day Avenue

*Luck Avenue, between 1st Street SW and 2nd Street SW

*Day Avenue, between Jefferson Street and 1st Street SW

*Franklin Road, between Jefferson Street and 2nd Street SW

*Jefferson Street, between Franklin Road and Elm Avenue

5:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

*Jefferson Street, between Church Avenue and Franklin Road

*Franklin Road, between Williamson Road and Jefferson Street

6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

*Walnut Avenue, between Hamilton Terrace to Sylvan Road

*Walnut Bridge westbound, between Jefferson Street and Hamilton Terrace

6:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

*Jefferson Street northbound, between Elm Avenue and Williamson Road

*Walnut Bridge eastbound, between Jefferson Street and Hamilton Terrace

6:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

*J. B. Fishburn Parkway, between Walnut Avenue and Mill Mountain Spur Road (Mill Mountain Zoo will be open at noon)

6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

*Elm Avenue, between Williamson Road and 1st Street SW

*Jefferson Street southbound, between Elm Avenue and Williamson Road (including all side streets between Williamson Road and 1st Street)

*Jefferson Street southbound, between Reserve Avenue and McClanahan Street

8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

*Wiley Drive, between Franklin Road and Crystal Springs Avenue

9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

*6th Street SW, between Day Avenue and Elm Avenue

*Wasena Avenue, westbound, between 12th Street SW and Brighton Rd.

*Jefferson Street the southbound curb lane, between Elm Avenue and *Williamson Road (two-way traffic will be maintained on Jefferson Street)

Due to this event, on-street parking may be temporarily restricted. All other parking garages and parking lots will remain accessible.

There are changes to the marathon this year because of COVID19. Get updated info at blueridgemarathon.com/2021-race-day-info/

