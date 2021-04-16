Advertisement

Virginia Tech commemorates 14th anniversary of mass shooting; flags lowered

By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 11:40 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech is remembering 32 people, students and faculty, killed April 16, 2007 through its virtual Run in Remembrance, including an offer to buy a commemorative t-shirt.

Through Sunday, April 18, anyone can take part in the walk/run, following COVID-related health guidelines.

The shootings took place in West Ambler Johnston Hall and Norris Hall. A student used pistols to kill 32 people and wound 17 more. The gunman then shot himself to death.

Get more information about remembering the victims and the memorial events by clicking here.

Caption

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

United Auto Workers at Dublin Volvo plant go on strike
A grandfather shot his grandson during a North Carolina home invasion, authorities said.
Grandfather shoots mask-wearing grandson in home invasion in N.C., officials say
Falwell Jr. responds to Liberty lawsuit
Jessica Dickson was reported missing back in June of 2019.
Human remains found at Hollins University identified as missing Salem woman
Crossroads Restaurant and Treat Shop officially opens in Southwest Roanoke.
Soul food and sweet treats restaurant opens in Southwest Roanoke

Latest News

The mural is behind Ceritano’s Ristorante.
New mural painted in Blacksburg honoring lives impacted by gun violence
Courtesy The National Park Service
New superintendent of Blue Ridge Parkway announced
2018 drone footage shows the destruction a tornado left behind in Amherst County.
Amherst County community reflects on 2018 tornado
Brandon Oaks employee brightens residents’ days with art