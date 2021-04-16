Virginia Tech commemorates 14th anniversary of mass shooting; flags lowered

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech is remembering 32 people, students and faculty, killed April 16, 2007 through its virtual Run in Remembrance, including an offer to buy a commemorative t-shirt.

Through Sunday, April 18, anyone can take part in the walk/run, following COVID-related health guidelines.

Per an order of @GovernorVA, Virginia flags are to be lowered to half staff across the state Friday from dawn until dusk to mark the passing of 14 years since the shooting massacre at Virginia Tech. — Va Capitol Police (@VaCapitolPolice) April 15, 2021

The shootings took place in West Ambler Johnston Hall and Norris Hall. A student used pistols to kill 32 people and wound 17 more. The gunman then shot himself to death.

