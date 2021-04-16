Virginia Tech’s Special Collections houses personal papers of Rupert Cutler

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The personal files of one Virginian whose environmental conservation work led him to the White House is on display.

Now at Virginia Tech’s Archives and Special Collections in Newman Library, you can check out items from Rupert Cutler’s desk. Cutler is and has been a prominent environmentalist.

In 1977, he was appointed by President Jimmy Carter to serve as Assistant Secretary of Agriculture for conservation, research and education.

He’s been on Roanoke City Council and has been part of countless community service organizations and leadership positions.

Cutler donated 140 boxes worth of letters, records, awards and photographs to show people that working toward a goal means taking one step at a time.

“It’s day by day, it’s incremental, it involved backsliding and changing your mind,” said Bess Pittman, Project Processing Archivist at Virginia Tech, of Cutler’s goal. “But that you can make progress an you can achieve enormous goals just by working a little bit every day.”

To coincide with Environmental History Week, the department is hosting a virtual discussion with Cutler and his colleagues next Wednesday at 7:30 pm.

