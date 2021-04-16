Advertisement

Virginia’s COVID positive rate remains the same for nearly a week

VA Vaccine Tracker 4/16/21
VA Vaccine Tracker 4/16/21(WDBJ7)
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 8:54 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 643,220 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Friday, April 16, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 1,594 from the 641,626 reported Thursday, a larger increase than the 1,415 new cases reported from Wednesday to Thursday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 5,105,585 doses of vaccine had been administered in Virginia as of Friday, up from 4,974,166 Thursday.

[VDH launches central pre-registration website, phone number for COVID-19 vaccine]

[VACCINE INFO: What you need to know in southwest Virginia]

Click here for vaccination phases and who is eligible under each phase.

Click here for the latest statewide rules regarding curfew, masks and public gatherings.

6,788,514 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Friday, with a 6.1% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, unchanged since Saturday.

As of Friday, there are 10,549 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from 10,529 reported Thursday.

1,032 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Friday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from 1,052 Thursday. 53,361 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

United Auto Workers at Dublin Volvo plant go on strike
A grandfather shot his grandson during a North Carolina home invasion, authorities said.
Grandfather shoots mask-wearing grandson in home invasion in N.C., officials say
Falwell Jr. responds to Liberty lawsuit
Jessica Dickson was reported missing back in June of 2019.
Human remains found at Hollins University identified as missing Salem woman
Crossroads Restaurant and Treat Shop officially opens in Southwest Roanoke.
Soul food and sweet treats restaurant opens in Southwest Roanoke

Latest News

Louis Goffinet, 27, is now working with a local accountant to determine how best to handle the...
Pandemic good Samaritan faces $16,000 tax bill for his efforts
COVID: Global death toll tops 3M, surge concerns
Many Virginians stopped going to the hospital for medical care in 2020, leading to low hospital admissions
FILE - In this April 3, 2021, file photo, stadium worker holds up a sign for people to wear...
Worldwide COVID-19 death toll tops a staggering 3 million
COVID File Image
VA COVID positivity rate drops to 6.0 in first change in a week