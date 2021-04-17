Abingdon @ Lord Botetourt

DALEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - In Daleville, Lord Botetourt welcomed Abingdon to town in the 3D championship game.

First quarter LB wanted to go for the home run early, Sammy Peery rolled to his right and launched one looking for Cameron Orange but Abingdon’s Bishop Cook was there and came down with the interception.

But it would be short lived as the Falcons would put the ball on the ground on the bad handoff and LB’s Evan Heck came off the pile with the ball.

The Cavaliers kept it on the ground with Dylan Wade, the senior had some room and rumbled inside the five yard line, and capped off the drive with a short touchdown run, 7-0 LB.

Next possession for Abingdon, and more troubles. Cole Lambert couldn’t find an open man and Nic Pitzer chased him down and forced a fumble. Bryson Olver got there quick and scooped it up for Botetourt.

But the drive would stall, Mikey Rago on for the punt and he rolled it inside the 1 yard line.

Lambert again looked for a receiver but faced all kinds of pressure, he threw it away but no receiver was around, and that’s intentional grounding in the endzone, safety.

LB took a 9-0 lead into halftime and eventually won, 26-8.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.