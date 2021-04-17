Cool through the weekend with stray showers

WHAT WE’RE WATCHING

Cool conditions overnight

A stray shower possible Sunday

Below average temperatures continue next week

TONIGHT

Can’t rule out a stray shower through this evening, but otherwise expect skies to clear a bit overnight becoming partly cloudy. Temperatures will fall again overnight into the mid-30s west and 40s to the east. Winds will also be light.

SUNDAY

An active jet stream will keep pushing clouds toward the region Sunday along with intervals of sunshine. The day should remain mostly dry, but with low-level moisture hitting along the mountains, some light precipitation can’t be ruled out. Afternoon highs return to the upper 50s to low 60s.

Slight chance of a stray shower, otherwise cool and partly cloudy. (WDBJ)

MONDAY & TUESDAY

A large upper-level low pressure system will strengthen across the east coast, pushing a cold front through the region by Wednesday and Thursday. Until that happens, we remain dry on Monday and Tuesday with partly cloudy skies and highs warming to the upper 60s to low 70s.

WEDNESDAY

As the front passes through late Wednesday, we’ll introduce a few showers, but little/no thunderstorm activity is expected and rainfall should be light.

Winds turn very gusty behind the front as colder air moves back in for the second half of the week. Temperatures will also peak late in the morning as cold air quickly moves in behind the front into the afternoon.

Best chance of rain arrives on Wednesday. (WDBJ Weather)

THURSDAY - FRIDAY

As winds slowly diminish and colder air is in place, we’ll be looking at an increasing threat of frost/freeze for much of the WDBJ7 coverage area Thursday morning and Friday morning.

Aside from Monday and Tuesday, afternoon temperatures will be well below average for much of the upcoming week.

