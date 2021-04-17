Advertisement

Families take part in Carilion Children’s Family 1 Miler at the Blue Ridge Marathon

By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As part of the Blue Ridge Marathon, a couple of local organizations put on their annual 1 miler race.

Carilion Children’s and Family Service of Roanoke Valley partnered together to host the Carilion Children’s Family 1 miler. Families from all over the Roanoke Valley came out to race and raise money. The organizations also held global youth service day projects at the race, including the helping hand bag project, where people stuffed and donated bags to causes of their choice.

“It was a really nice day outside, it feels great, there’s a lot of people out here having a great time, getting exercise in, really showing the works of their labor. Either it’s 1 mile or 52 miles, you never know, it still take a lot of work and a lot of pride to come out here and do this in front of a lot of people,” Savion Stone, Youth Development Specialist for Family Service of Roanoke Valley, said.

The 1 miler race was open to the community, so anyone could join.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

United Auto Workers at Dublin Volvo plant go on strike
A grandfather shot his grandson during a North Carolina home invasion, authorities said.
Grandfather shoots mask-wearing grandson in home invasion in N.C., officials say
Falwell Jr. responds to Liberty lawsuit
Jessica Dickson was reported missing back in June of 2019.
Human remains found at Hollins University identified as missing Salem woman
Crossroads Restaurant and Treat Shop officially opens in Southwest Roanoke.
Soul food and sweet treats restaurant opens in Southwest Roanoke

Latest News

4.17.21 Carilion Children's Run For Charity
4.17.21 Carilion Children's Run For Charity
4.17.21 Blue Ridge
4.17.21 Blue Ridge
VMI
VMI earns first FCS playoff bid, beats The Citadel 31-17
Twin brothers run a double marathon together in Roanoke.
Blue Ridge Marathon double marathon runners share their experiences of the race