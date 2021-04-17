Families take part in Carilion Children’s Family 1 Miler at the Blue Ridge Marathon

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As part of the Blue Ridge Marathon, a couple of local organizations put on their annual 1 miler race.

Carilion Children’s and Family Service of Roanoke Valley partnered together to host the Carilion Children’s Family 1 miler. Families from all over the Roanoke Valley came out to race and raise money. The organizations also held global youth service day projects at the race, including the helping hand bag project, where people stuffed and donated bags to causes of their choice.

“It was a really nice day outside, it feels great, there’s a lot of people out here having a great time, getting exercise in, really showing the works of their labor. Either it’s 1 mile or 52 miles, you never know, it still take a lot of work and a lot of pride to come out here and do this in front of a lot of people,” Savion Stone, Youth Development Specialist for Family Service of Roanoke Valley, said.

The 1 miler race was open to the community, so anyone could join.

