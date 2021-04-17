George Washington @ Salem

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Salem Stadium played host to the Region 4D title game where the Spartans met up with George Washington, and the Eagles from Danville had come up short in all 3 playoff meetings between the two, giving up 42 points in each one of those.

Both teams were tied at the half at 14.

Salem chipped away at the yardage, inside the five, with a quick handoff to Cam Leftwich and just like that, it was 21-14 Spartans.

On a fourth down for GW, Jeb Byrnes hit Donovan Howard with the quick slant, but he fumbled and Cameron Martindale was there for the Salem recovery!

Then it was Zavione Wood doing what he does best, weaving back and forth down the field for a huge first down.

Fast forward to a few plays later, it was Wood again and he extended the Salem lead by two touchdowns to 28-14.

Moving to the 4th quarter, GW was looking for something, and Byrnes pumps once then goes deep for Howard who did not put it on the turf this time. He made the grab in stride and was off to the races before being brought down inside the five.

Shacobe Hairston punched it in for GW to bring the game back within 7 and time left.

Salem again chipping away, 6 yards at a time until Wood grabbed some space to hit the edge again and score from about 15 yards out to put this one to bed.

Spartans take the Region 4D title tonight, 35-21.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.