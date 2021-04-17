Glenvar @ Appomattox

APPOMATTOX, Va. (WDBJ) - It was 6-nothing Appomattox and the Highlanders tried to get their passing game in gear with a nice pitch and catch from Aiden Wolk to Nicholas Woodson for a 15 yard pickup and a first down.

But the drive stalled out as the Raiders’ d-line took over and came up with the big sack on third down forcing the Glenvar punt.

The defense gave the offense good field position all night. The Raiders capitalized with the quick inside handoff to Jonathan Pennix and he sniffed the endzone. Pennix broke off the nifty 50 yard stroll to the house and it was 13-nothing.

They kept it on the ground and Jaquan Walker took the handoff and motored 35 yards for the touchdown to make it a 20 point game late in the first quarter.

Late in the second, the Highlanders went to the air again. But Pennix was there to make a play on defense to come up with the interception, ending yet another Glenvar drive.

It was that kind of night for the Highlanders as Appomattox moves to the state semis with a 48-21 win.

