Health officials plan for possibility of COVID-19 vaccine booster

By Caitlin Piemme
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 16, 2021 at 5:54 PM EDT
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Health officials across the Shenandoah Valley are planning ahead after the CEO of Pfizer announced a third COVID-19 vaccine dose will likely be needed within 12 months.

In a statement sent to WHSV, Dr. Jeffrey Feit with Valley Health says most vaccines require boosters, and the hospital always believed that COVID-19 would be no different.

Laura Lee Wight with the Virginia Department of Health says in the event a booster is needed, a big part of future steps will be making distribution more accessible.

“Getting our local health care providers, our local doctors onboarded, so that they can provide the vaccine to their patients, much like how you’d get your other vaccine and your other booster shots for other immunizations, so that’s gonna be a huge part of that plan moving forward,” Wight said.

Sentara RMH says they do not have any specific plans confirmed at this time.

Wight says VDH will be looking toward federal and state guidance on this likelihood.

“We’re gonna be looking to the manufacturers and to the CDC for that guidance moving forward,” Wight said. “It could be that the COVID-19 vaccine is something that we need to get yearly or it could be that we have to get a booster shot after a certain amount of time.”

Feit says they hope ongoing boosters become a normal part of primary care, but they will continue to work with VDH and others to meet the community’s need.

