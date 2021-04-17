Heritage @ Liberty Christian

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - 1st quarter, Heritage punted it to LCA, the ball came down in the hands of Jaylin Belford, and he went to work making guys miss as he took it down the sideline. He was marked just short of the goal line.

But that was alright because Davis Lane took it from there. TD Bulldogs for the first score of the game, it was 6-0.

On the very next play from scrimmage though, the Pioneers punched back.

Kenneth Crawford on the handoff, he hurdled a guy and cut back across the field where there was nobody in his path. Just like that, Heritage went in front by a point.

Later on, still in the first.

Lane threw the ball this time and he had an open Conner Hill over the middle. Bulldogs added a field goal later on to take a 16-7 lead to the locker room.

But Heritage made it a game again in the third.

The quick pass to Keshaun Hubbard, he juked guys all over the place and ended up in the end zone.

It was a 2-point ballgame, making it 16-14.

Pioneers got the ball back, but deep in their own territory, and the Bulldogs sniffed out an opportunity.

Ball came loose, LCA recovered in prime position to put more points on the board.

And they did just that.

Touchdown, Cade Wycoff scooted in to run it to 9.

Lane would add another himself later on, and LCA reigned atop the Hill City with a 30-14 win to claim the Region 3C championship over Heritage.

