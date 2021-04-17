Advertisement

Liberty names new chair for Board of Trustees

Lee replaces Dr. Allen McFarland who was serving as interim chair since August
Courtesy Liberty University
Courtesy Liberty University(Liberty University)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 9:53 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Tim Lee was announced Friday as the new chair for the Liberty University Board of Trustees.

A Purple Heart recipient, George Rogers Champion of Freedom Award winner, and president of Tim Lee ministries, Lee has brought his inspiring story to the Liberty community for many years. Along with delivering the 43rd Baccalaureate Service address, he has spoken at Convocation and held a seat on the Board of Trustees.

Click here for more on Tim Lee and Tim Lee Ministries.

Lee replaces Dr. Allen McFarland, who was serving as interim chair since August. He was the first African-American to fill the role.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

United Auto Workers at Dublin Volvo plant go on strike
A grandfather shot his grandson during a North Carolina home invasion, authorities said.
Grandfather shoots mask-wearing grandson in home invasion in N.C., officials say
Falwell Jr. responds to Liberty lawsuit
Jessica Dickson was reported missing back in June of 2019.
Human remains found at Hollins University identified as missing Salem woman
Crossroads Restaurant and Treat Shop officially opens in Southwest Roanoke.
Soul food and sweet treats restaurant opens in Southwest Roanoke

Latest News

4.17.21 Carilion Children's Run For Charity
4.17.21 Carilion Children's Run For Charity
4.17.21 Blue Ridge
4.17.21 Blue Ridge
VMI
VMI earns first FCS playoff bid, beats The Citadel 31-17
Families take part in the Carilion Children's Family 1 Miler.
Families take part in Carilion Children’s Family 1 Miler at the Blue Ridge Marathon
Twin brothers run a double marathon together in Roanoke.
Blue Ridge Marathon double marathon runners share their experiences of the race