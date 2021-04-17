Liberty names new chair for Board of Trustees

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Tim Lee was announced Friday as the new chair for the Liberty University Board of Trustees.

A Purple Heart recipient, George Rogers Champion of Freedom Award winner, and president of Tim Lee ministries, Lee has brought his inspiring story to the Liberty community for many years. Along with delivering the 43rd Baccalaureate Service address, he has spoken at Convocation and held a seat on the Board of Trustees.

Click here for more on Tim Lee and Tim Lee Ministries.

Lee replaces Dr. Allen McFarland, who was serving as interim chair since August. He was the first African-American to fill the role.

