Mountain View @ William Fleming

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - William Fleming was on home turf to butt heads with Mountain View in Region 5D where Jamar Lovelace watched his team battle to a scoreless first half tie.

But the visiting Wildcats struck early in the third. The gave it to Ike Daniels who picked up a block and shed a tackle on his way to a 19 yard score and Mountain View led it 7-nothing.

The Colonels responded with an 80 yard drive. QB Dashawn Lewis picked up 48 of those on one play. He called his own number and scooted free, taking it all the way down to the Wildcat 30 yard line.

Then it was Lewis putting it up for Louis English who made the grab inside the five to setup a first and goal for the Colonels.

Lewis then got in two plays later, just getting across the plane for the TD and it was all tied up at 7 apiece.

Lewis put the Colonels on top late in the third again doing it all by himself, scooting around the left edge for the touchdown to make it 14-7.

The Colonels won the region and advanced to face Stone Bridge in next week’s state semis at home with the 21-19 win.

